When D'Ernest Johnson suits up for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 14 matchup against the Cleveland Browns (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will D'Ernest Johnson score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has run for 90 yards on 31 carries (8.2 ypg).

Johnson has also caught eight balls for 124 yards (11.3 per game).

In 10 games, Johnson has not scored a rushing touchdown.

D'Ernest Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 1 -4 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Chiefs 1 8 0 1 9 0 Week 3 Texans 3 6 0 2 6 0 Week 4 Falcons 1 -2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Colts 1 19 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Steelers 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 10 49ers 3 12 0 2 28 0 Week 11 Titans 7 20 0 1 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 7 19 0 1 42 0 Week 13 Bengals 5 4 0 1 5 0

