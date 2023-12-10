With the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Evan Engram a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Evan Engram score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Engram has put together a 606-yard campaign on 73 catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 91 occasions, and averages 50.5 yards.

Engram, in 12 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 5 5 49 0 Week 2 Chiefs 8 6 57 0 Week 3 Texans 8 7 67 0 Week 4 Falcons 8 7 59 0 Week 5 @Bills 8 4 28 0 Week 6 Colts 7 7 41 0 Week 7 @Saints 7 5 45 0 Week 8 @Steelers 10 10 88 0 Week 10 49ers 7 4 12 0 Week 11 Titans 6 4 29 0 Week 12 @Texans 8 5 49 0 Week 13 Bengals 9 9 82 1

