Our computer model projects a win for the Cleveland Browns when they meet the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Browns are totaling 21.5 points per game offensively this year (17th in NFL), and they are giving up 20.4 points per game (10th) on the other side of the ball. The Jaguars are compiling 23.8 points per contest on offense this season (ninth-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 21.6 points per contest (20th-ranked) on defense.

Jaguars vs. Browns Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Browns by 3) Over (32.5) Browns 23, Jaguars 20

Jaguars Betting Info

The Jaguars have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Jacksonville is 8-4-0 ATS this year.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Jacksonville games have hit the over six out of 12 times this year.

This season, Jaguars games have resulted in an average scoring total of 44.1, which is 11.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Browns Betting Info

The Browns have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this contest.

Cleveland is 7-5-0 ATS this season.

The Browns have covered the spread twice when favored by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

In Cleveland's 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

The total for this game is 32.5, 6.2 points fewer than the average total in Browns games thus far this season.

Jaguars vs. Browns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cleveland 21.5 20.4 18.8 10.2 24.2 30.7 Jacksonville 23.8 21.6 22 23.3 26.2 19.2

