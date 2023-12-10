Entering their Sunday, December 10 game against the Cleveland Browns (7-5) at Cleveland Browns Stadium, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) are keeping their eye on 12 players on the injury report.

Last time out, the Jaguars were beaten by the Cincinnati Bengals 34-31.

The Browns head into the matchup after losing 36-19 to the Los Angeles Rams in their last outing on December 3.

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Travis Etienne RB Ribs Questionable Trevor Lawrence QB Ankle Questionable Zay Jones WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice D'Ernest Johnson RB Knee Questionable Walker Little OL Hamstring Out Tyson Campbell CB Quadricep Out Tre Herndon CB Concussion Out Folorunso Fatukasi DL Heel Questionable Andre Cisco S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice C.J. Beathard QB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Brenton Strange TE Foot Out Christian Braswell CB Hamstring Out

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marquise Goodwin WR Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Joel Bitonio OG NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Grant Delpit S Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Denzel Ward CB Shoulder Questionable Myles Garrett DE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Amari Cooper WR Concussion Questionable Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE Foot Limited Participation In Practice Shelby Harris DT Achilles Limited Participation In Practice David Njoku TE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Dawand Jones OT Knee Out Maurice Hurst DT Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Cameron Mitchell CB Hamstring Questionable Nick Harris C Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Jaguars vs. Browns Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: CBS

CBS

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Jaguars Season Insights

The Jaguars rank 12th with 346.8 total yards per game on offense, and they rank 24th with 354.8 total yards allowed per game on defense.

With 23.8 points per game on offense, the Jaguars rank ninth in the NFL. On defense, they rank 20th, allowing 21.6 points per game.

The Jaguars rank ninth in passing yards per game (243.6), but they've been worse defensively, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 261.7 passing yards surrendered per contest.

Jacksonville's run defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks fifth-best in the NFL with 93.1 rushing yards allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is generating 103.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks 21st.

After forcing 21 turnovers (second in NFL) and turning the ball over 18 times (20th in NFL) this season, the Jaguars own the 12th-ranked turnover margin of +3.

Jaguars vs. Browns Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Browns (-3)

Browns (-3) Moneyline: Browns (-160), Jaguars (+135)

Browns (-160), Jaguars (+135) Total: 33.5 points

