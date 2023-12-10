The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4) visit the Cleveland Browns (7-5) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Browns and the Jaguars.

Jaguars vs. Browns Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Browns 3 33.5 -150 +125

Jaguars vs. Browns Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have played nine games this season that finished with a combined score over 33.5 points.

Jacksonville's games this year have had a 44.1-point total on average, 10.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jaguars are 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have won two of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.

Jacksonville has entered three games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

Cleveland Browns

The average total in Cleveland's contests this year is 38.7, 5.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Browns have covered the spread seven times in 12 games with a set spread.

The Browns are 4-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 80% of those games).

Cleveland has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Browns vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Browns 21.5 18 20.4 9 38.7 7 12 Jaguars 23.8 9 21.6 19 44.1 9 12

Jaguars vs. Browns Betting Insights & Trends

Jaguars

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall over its past three games.

The Jaguars have gone over the total twice in their past three games.

The Browns have outscored opponents by only 13 points this season (1.1 per game), and the Jaguars have put up 26 more points than their opponents (2.2 per game).

Browns

In its last three games, Cleveland has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

Cleveland has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

The Browns have outscored their opponents by only 13 points this season (1.1 points per game), and the Jaguars have put up 26 more points than their opponents (2.2 per game).

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.1 43.7 44.7 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 24.7 24.2 ATS Record 8-4-0 3-4-0 5-0-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 4-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 3-2 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-2 2-0

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.7 38.6 38.8 Implied Team Total AVG 21.6 21.8 21.3 ATS Record 7-5-0 5-1-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-1 0-5-1 6-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-1 1-3

