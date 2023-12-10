The Nashville Predators' upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jeremy Lauzon light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lauzon stats and insights

In one of 27 games this season, Lauzon scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Lauzon has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lauzon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:19 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:48 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:57 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:36 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:54 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:03 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:03 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.