The North Alabama Lions (3-2) will play the Morehead State Eagles (4-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Morehead State Game Information

North Alabama Players to Watch

  • KJ Johnson: 18.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tim Smith Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Damien Forrest: 8.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jacari Lane: 11.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Josiah Fulcher: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Morehead State Players to Watch

North Alabama vs. Morehead State Stat Comparison

North Alabama Rank North Alabama AVG Morehead State AVG Morehead State Rank
116th 78.8 Points Scored 72.7 224th
258th 74.4 Points Allowed 68.0 131st
174th 33.6 Rebounds 37.3 58th
288th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 11.3 50th
126th 8.0 3pt Made 8.4 97th
233rd 12.4 Assists 14.6 108th
343rd 15.2 Turnovers 13.9 300th

