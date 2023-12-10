The struggling New Orleans Saints (5-7) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Carolina Panthers (1-11), who have dropped their last five contests, on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is 39 in the contest.

There will be plenty of live betting opportunities this week when the Saints go up against the Panthers. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we list below.

Saints vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Saints have been winning three times, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up five times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the first quarter.

The Panthers have had the lead one time, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up five times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 12 games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.3 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 7.9 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Panthers have won the second quarter in two games, been outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Saints have won the third quarter in nine games this season, and they've been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, New Orleans is averaging 5.9 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this season. It is giving up 1.3 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in four games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in five games.

4th Quarter

In 12 games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, lost five times, and tied one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.4 points on average in that quarter.

This year, the Panthers have won the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in three games.

Saints vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Saints have been winning five times, have been behind six times, and have been knotted up one time.

The Panthers have led one time, have trailed 10 times, and have been knotted up one time at the completion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

The Saints have won the second half in seven games this season (4-3 in those contests), lost the second half in three games (0-3), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (1-1).

New Orleans' offense is averaging 11.8 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 7.7 points on average in the second half.

In 12 games this year, the Panthers have won the second half five times, lost four times, and tied three times.

