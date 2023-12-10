The New Orleans Saints' (5-7) injury report heading into their game against the Carolina Panthers (1-11) currently features 13 players. The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 10 from Caesars Superdome.

In their last outing, the Saints lost 33-28 to the Detroit Lions.

The Panthers are coming off of a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by the score of 21-18.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Taysom Hill QB Foot Questionable Derek Carr QB Concussion/rib Questionable Rashid Shaheed WR Thigh Questionable Erik McCoy OL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Ryan Ramczyk OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Pete Werner LB Shoulder Questionable Cameron Jordan DE Ankle Questionable Juwan Johnson TE Quadricep Questionable Chris Olave WR Illness Questionable Isaiah Foskey DE Quadricep Out Blake Grupe K Right groin Questionable Kendre Miller RB Ankle Out Nick Saldiveri OL Shoulder Questionable

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Stephen Sullivan TE Shoulder Questionable Tommy Tremble TE Hip Questionable Taylor Moton OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Bradley Bozeman OL Ankle Questionable Troy Hill CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jaycee Horn CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Hayden Hurst TE Concussion Out Marquis Haynes OLB Back Questionable DeShawn Williams DT Knee Out Yetur Gross-Matos OLB Hamstring Questionable Amare Barno OLB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jeremy Chinn S Quadricep Limited Participation In Practice Vonn Bell S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Saints vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: FOX

Saints Season Insights

From an offensive standpoint, the Saints rank 11th in the NFL with 348.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 15th in total defense (322.5 yards allowed per contest).

From an offensive standpoint, the Saints rank 19th in the NFL with 21.4 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 16th in points allowed (322.5 points allowed per contest).

The Saints are totaling 243.3 passing yards per game offensively this season (10th in NFL), and they are giving up 197 passing yards per game (seventh) on the defensive side of the ball.

New Orleans is putting up 105.1 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 24th, giving up 125.5 rushing yards per game.

The Saints have forced 20 total turnovers (sixth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 16 times (16th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +4, 10th-ranked in the NFL.

Saints vs. Panthers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-6)

Saints (-6) Moneyline: Saints (-275), Panthers (+220)

Saints (-275), Panthers (+220) Total: 39 points

