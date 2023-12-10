The New Orleans Saints (5-7) take a three-game losing streak into their home matchup December 10, 2023 with a struggling Carolina Panthers squad (1-11), who have won five straight.

We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Saints Insights

The Saints rack up 21.4 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Panthers allow per contest (26.1).

The Saints average 42.3 more yards per game (348.3) than the Panthers allow per matchup (306).

This season, New Orleans racks up 105.1 yards per game on the ground, 20.1 fewer than Carolina allows per outing (125.2).

The Saints have turned the ball over 16 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (8).

Saints Home Performance

The Saints put up 20.2 points per game in home games (1.2 less than their overall average), and concede 24.4 at home (3.1 more than overall).

At home, the Saints accumulate 323.6 yards per game and concede 336.6. That's less than they gain overall (348.3), but more than they allow (322.5).

New Orleans' average yards passing at home (233.4) is lower than its overall average (243.3). But its average yards conceded at home (210.8) is higher than overall (197).

The Saints accumulate 90.2 rushing yards per game at home (14.9 less than their overall average), and give up 125.8 at home (0.3 more than overall).

The Saints convert 37.8% of third downs at home (0.1% lower than their overall average), and concede 38.1% at home (1.6% higher than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 at Minnesota L 27-19 FOX 11/26/2023 at Atlanta L 24-15 FOX 12/3/2023 Detroit L 33-28 FOX 12/10/2023 Carolina - FOX 12/17/2023 New York - FOX 12/21/2023 at Los Angeles - Amazon Prime Video 12/31/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.