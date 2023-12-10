Something has to give when the New Orleans Saints (5-7) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup December 10, 2023 with the Carolina Panthers (1-11), who are on their own five-game losing streak.

Saints and Panthers betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Saints vs. Panthers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 5.5 38 -225 +185

Saints vs. Panthers Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans has an average total of 41.6 in their contests this year, 3.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Saints have gone 2-9-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints have won four of their 10 games as moneyline favorites this year (40%).

New Orleans has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have played six games this season that have gone over 38 combined points scored.

Carolina has a 41.8-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 3.8 more points than this game's total.

The Panthers have put together a record of 3-8-1 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have been underdogs in 12 games this season and won one (8.3%) of those contests.

This season, Carolina has been at least a +185 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Saints vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 21.4 20 21.3 15 41.6 6 12 Panthers 15.9 29 26.1 30 41.8 6 12

Saints vs. Panthers Betting Insights & Trends

Saints

New Orleans has not covered the spread and is 0-3 overall over its last three games.

New Orleans has hit the over twice in its past three games.

In games versus teams in the same division, the Saints are averaging 14.7 points per game, while they have an overall season average of 21.4 points per game. Defensively, they are giving up 22.3 points per game in divisional games compared to 21.3 points per game in all games.

The Saints have outscored their opponents by only two points this season (0.1 per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 122 points on the year (10.2 per game).

Panthers

Carolina has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, over its past three contests.

In the Panthers' past three contests, they have hit the over once.

In NFC South matchups, the Panthers are scoring fewer points (15) than their overall average (15.9) but also conceding fewer points (21.7) than overall (26.1).

The Saints have scored only two more points than their opponents this year (0.1 per game), while the Panthers have been outscored by 122 points (10.2 per game).

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 42.5 41.0 Implied Team Total AVG 22.6 23.8 21.7 ATS Record 2-9-1 0-5-0 2-4-1 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 2-3-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-6 2-2 2-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 43.4 40.7 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 24.0 23.6 ATS Record 3-8-1 1-3-1 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 0-5-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-11 1-4 0-7

