Samford vs. Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game at Foster Auditorium has the Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) squaring off against the Samford Bulldogs (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 72-51 win, as our model heavily favors Alabama.
The Bulldogs took care of business in their most recent game 65-51 against Jacksonville State on Sunday.
Samford vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Samford vs. Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama 72, Samford 51
Other SoCon Predictions
Samford Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs registered their best win of the season on November 11, when they defeated the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, who rank No. 173 in our computer rankings, 65-62.
- Samford has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Samford is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.
Samford 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-62 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 173) on November 11
- 65-61 on the road over Troy (No. 250) on November 14
- 65-51 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 270) on December 3
- 57-52 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 320) on November 30
- 69-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 353) on November 18
Samford Leaders
- Emily Bowman: 8.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.9 BLK, 40.7 FG%
- Carly Heidger: 9.3 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Masyn Marchbanks: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38)
- Lexie Pritchard: 9.8 PTS, 48.2 FG%
- Sadie Stetson: 8.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37)
Samford Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs put up 61.4 points per game (257th in college basketball) while giving up 55.8 per contest (52nd in college basketball). They have a +45 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game.
