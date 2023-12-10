The Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) welcome in the Samford Bulldogs (6-2) after winning eight straight home games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Samford vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score 7.3 more points per game (61.4) than the Crimson Tide give up to opponents (54.1).

When it scores more than 54.1 points, Samford is 6-1.

Alabama is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 61.4 points.

The Crimson Tide put up 75.7 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 55.8 the Bulldogs give up.

When Alabama puts up more than 55.8 points, it is 9-2.

When Samford allows fewer than 75.7 points, it is 6-2.

The Crimson Tide shoot 45.5% from the field, 9.2% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Bulldogs shoot 40.5% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Crimson Tide allow.

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 8.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.9 BLK, 40.7 FG%

8.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.9 BLK, 40.7 FG% Carly Heidger: 9.3 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

9.3 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Masyn Marchbanks: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38)

11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (18-for-38) Lexie Pritchard: 9.8 PTS, 48.2 FG%

9.8 PTS, 48.2 FG% Sadie Stetson: 8.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37)

