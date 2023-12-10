Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the SWAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

SWAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Southern

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 20-8
  • Overall Rank: 175th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: W 109-60 vs Champion Christian

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Tulane
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Texas Southern

  • Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 17-11
  • Overall Rank: 217th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: L 99-67 vs Purdue

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ N.C. A&T
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Florida A&M

  • Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 15-12
  • Overall Rank: 261st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: W 108-78 vs LeMoyne-Owen

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Iowa
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

4. Prairie View A&M

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 17-12
  • Overall Rank: 265th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd
  • Last Game: L 74-55 vs Northern Iowa

Next Game

  • Opponent: North American
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
  • TV Channel: StretchLive

5. Alabama State

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 15-13
  • Overall Rank: 280th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th
  • Last Game: L 74-56 vs LSU

Next Game

  • Opponent: USC
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Jackson State

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 15-16
  • Overall Rank: 298th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 49th
  • Last Game: L 89-55 vs Houston

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Howard
  • Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Bethune-Cookman

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 8-21
  • Overall Rank: 336th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 357th
  • Last Game: W 80-71 vs South Carolina State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Purdue Fort Wayne
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Alcorn State

  • Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 6-24
  • Overall Rank: 338th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: L 105-65 vs Maryland

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Northern Iowa
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Grambling

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 6-23
  • Overall Rank: 339th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th
  • Last Game: L 83-65 vs Washington State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Drake
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. UAPB

  • Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-22
  • Overall Rank: 352nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd
  • Last Game: L 104-86 vs South Florida

Next Game

  • Opponent: Ecclesia
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

11. Alabama A&M

  • Current Record: 1-9 | Projected Record: 3-28
  • Overall Rank: 358th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 162nd
  • Last Game: L 93-82 vs UAB

Next Game

  • Opponent: Chattanooga
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
  • TV Channel: Bulldogs All-Access

12. Mississippi Valley State

  • Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 2-29
  • Overall Rank: 359th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: L 78-40 vs Gonzaga

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Tulsa
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

