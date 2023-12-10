Taysom Hill did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints match up with the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Trying to find Hill's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep Taysom Hill and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Hill has thrown for 72 yards (6.0 per game) and one touchdown, with zero picks. He has connected on 62.5% of his passes (5-for-8), and has 70 carries for 346 yards four touchdowns.

Keep an eye on Hill's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Taysom Hill Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 14 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Hill 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 5 8 62.5% 72 1 0 9.0 70 346 4

Hill Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 0 0 0 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 1 1 8 0 0 9 75 0 Week 3 @Packers 0 0 0 4 12 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 1 1 13 0 0 4 10 0 Week 5 @Patriots 0 0 0 3 19 0 Week 6 @Texans 1 1 4 0 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Jaguars 0 0 0 5 18 1 Week 8 @Colts 1 2 44 0 0 9 63 2 Week 9 Bears 1 1 3 1 0 11 52 0 Week 10 @Vikings 0 0 0 1 6 0 Week 12 @Falcons 0 0 0 7 26 0 Week 13 Lions 0 2 0 0 0 13 59 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.