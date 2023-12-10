Will Travis Etienne Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Travis Etienne was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 14 matchup with the Cleveland Browns starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Etienne's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Etienne has season stats that include 771 rushing yards on 205 carries (3.8 per attempt) and eight touchdowns, plus 40 receptions on 52 targets for 346 yards.
Travis Etienne Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- The Jaguars have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- D'Ernest Johnson (LP/knee): 31 Rush Att; 90 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 8 Rec; 124 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 14 Injury Reports
Jaguars vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Etienne 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|205
|771
|8
|3.8
|52
|40
|346
|1
Etienne Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|18
|77
|1
|5
|27
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|12
|40
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|19
|88
|0
|4
|50
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|20
|55
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|26
|136
|2
|4
|48
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|18
|55
|2
|3
|28
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|14
|53
|2
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|24
|79
|0
|3
|70
|1
|Week 10
|49ers
|9
|35
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|14
|52
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|20
|56
|0
|4
|30
|0
|Week 13
|Bengals
|11
|45
|1
|4
|34
|0
