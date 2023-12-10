Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are ranked 14th in terms of rushing yards allowed, at 107.1 per game.

As part of the rushing attack, Etienne has carried the ball 205 times for a team-high 771 yards (64.3 ypg) and has eight rushing TDs. Etienne has put up 40 catches for 346 receiving yards (28.8 ypg) and one score.

Etienne vs. the Browns

Etienne vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games The Browns have let one opposing rusher to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

11 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Cleveland this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Browns this season.

The 107.1 rushing yards per game allowed by the Browns defense makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

The Browns have the No. 24 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding 13 this season (1.1 per game).

Travis Etienne Rushing Props vs. the Browns

Rushing Yards: 60.5 (-115)

Etienne Rushing Insights

Etienne has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in four games (33.3%) out of 12 opportunities.

The Jaguars pass on 54.7% of their plays and run on 45.3%. They are ninth in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 59.4% of his team's 345 rushing attempts this season (205).

Etienne has a rushing touchdown in five games this season, including multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has nine total touchdowns this season (32.1% of his team's 28 offensive TDs).

He has 28 red zone rushing carries (53.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Etienne's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bengals 12/4/2023 Week 13 11 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/26/2023 Week 12 20 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/29/2023 Week 8 24 ATT / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 3 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD

