Will Trevor Lawrence Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Trevor Lawrence did not participate in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars match up against the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. If you're trying to find Lawrence's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Trevor Lawrence and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Lawrence has thrown for 3,004 yards (250.3 per game) and 14 touchdowns, with seven picks. He has completed 67.9% of his passes (271-for-399), and has 56 carries for 248 yards four touchdowns.
Keep an eye on Lawrence's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Trevor Lawrence Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 14 Injury Reports
- Click Here for DeVante Parker
- Click Here for Stephen Sullivan
- Click Here for Rhamondre Stevenson
- Click Here for Ezekiel Elliott
- Click Here for Kayshon Boutte
Jaguars vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Lawrence 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|271
|399
|67.9%
|3,004
|14
|7
|7.5
|56
|248
|4
Lawrence Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|24
|32
|241
|2
|1
|7
|21
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|22
|41
|216
|0
|0
|5
|26
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|27
|40
|279
|1
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|23
|30
|207
|1
|0
|8
|42
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|25
|37
|315
|1
|0
|7
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|20
|30
|181
|2
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|20
|29
|204
|1
|0
|8
|59
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|24
|32
|292
|1
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 10
|49ers
|17
|29
|185
|0
|2
|2
|7
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|24
|32
|262
|2
|0
|5
|17
|2
|Week 12
|@Texans
|23
|38
|364
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Week 13
|Bengals
|22
|29
|258
|2
|0
|5
|8
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.