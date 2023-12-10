Will Trevor Lawrence Score a Touchdown Against the Browns in Week 14?
Will Trevor Lawrence hit paydirt when the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cleveland Browns come together in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.
Jaguars vs Browns Anytime TD Bets
Will Trevor Lawrence score a touchdown against the Browns?
Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)
- Lawrence has 248 yards on 56 carries (20.7 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.
- Lawrence has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season, and has scored in three games.
Trevor Lawrence Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|24
|32
|241
|2
|1
|7
|21
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|22
|41
|216
|0
|0
|5
|26
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|27
|40
|279
|1
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|23
|30
|207
|1
|0
|8
|42
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|25
|37
|315
|1
|0
|7
|31
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|20
|30
|181
|2
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|20
|29
|204
|1
|0
|8
|59
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|24
|32
|292
|1
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 10
|49ers
|17
|29
|185
|0
|2
|2
|7
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|24
|32
|262
|2
|0
|5
|17
|2
|Week 12
|@Texans
|23
|38
|364
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Week 13
|Bengals
|22
|29
|258
|2
|0
|5
|8
|1
