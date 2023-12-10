Zay Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Jones' stats below.

Heading into Week 14, Jones has 18 receptions for 186 yards -- 10.3 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 33 occasions.

Zay Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Jaguars have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Brenton Strange (DNP/foot): 4 Rec; 34 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Christian Kirk (DNP/groin): 57 Rec; 787 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jones 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 33 18 186 26 2 10.3

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 5 3 23 1 Week 11 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 12 @Texans 3 1 10 0 Week 13 Bengals 8 5 78 0

