The Samford Bulldogs (7-2) aim to continue a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Samford vs. Alabama A&M matchup.

Alabama A&M vs. Samford Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama A&M vs. Samford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama A&M vs. Samford Betting Trends

Alabama A&M has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.

Samford has won two games against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Samford Bulldogs' seven games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.