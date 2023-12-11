The Samford Bulldogs (7-2) are heavily favored (by 18.5 points) to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 153.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama A&M vs. Samford Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Pete Hanna Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Samford -18.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Alabama A&M and its opponents have scored more than 153.5 combined points twice this season.

Alabama A&M's matchups this season have a 149.6-point average over/under, 3.9 fewer points than this game's total.

Alabama A&M has gone 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Samford (2-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 28.6% of the time, 21.4% less often than Alabama A&M (4-4-0) this year.

Alabama A&M vs. Samford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 3 42.9% 87.8 153.4 73.9 157.9 151.1 Alabama A&M 2 25% 65.6 153.4 84.0 157.9 147.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Alabama A&M Insights & Trends

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs score 8.3 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Samford Bulldogs give up (73.9).

Alabama A&M is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when it scores more than 73.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alabama A&M vs. Samford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 2-5-0 0-2 4-3-0 Alabama A&M 4-4-0 2-1 4-4-0

Alabama A&M vs. Samford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Samford Alabama A&M 13-3 Home Record 9-8 8-7 Away Record 5-8 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 81.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.