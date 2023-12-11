Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Autauga County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Autauga County, Alabama today, we've got the information here.
Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Auburn High School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pike Road High School at Autaugaville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Autaugaville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Billingsley School at Isabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
