There is high school basketball competition in Calhoun County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.

Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jacksonville Christian Academy at Coosa Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 11

6:30 PM CT on December 11 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ohatchee High School at Weaver High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11

7:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Weaver, AL

Weaver, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Alexandria High School at Talladega High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11

7:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

White Plains High School at Anniston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11

7:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at Saks High School