Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chilton County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Chilton County, Alabama? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holtville High School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Billingsley School at Isabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loachapoka High School at Maplesville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian Academy at Chilton Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Jemison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
