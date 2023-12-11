Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Covington County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Florala High School at Straughn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11

7:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Level High School at Opp High School