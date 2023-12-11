Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dale County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Dale County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
G.W. Long High School at Northside Methodist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rehobeth High School at Dale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Midland City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
