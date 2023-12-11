Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Fayette County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Fayette County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside High School at Dora High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Dora, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berry High School at South Lamar High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Berry, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
