Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Madison County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakwood Adventist Academy at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Classical School at Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Rainsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Clemens High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
