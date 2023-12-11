Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 11
The New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) after winning four straight home games. The Pelicans are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction: Timberwolves 113 - Pelicans 110
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Timberwolves Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Timberwolves Players to Watch
|Pelicans vs Timberwolves Odds/Over/Under
|Pelicans vs Timberwolves Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-3.4)
- Pick OU:
Over (222.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 222.9
- The Timberwolves sport a 12-9-0 ATS record this season compared to the 13-10-0 mark from the Pelicans.
- When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, New Orleans (3-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (42.9%) than Minnesota (2-1) does as the underdog (66.7%).
- New Orleans' games have gone over the total 43.5% of the time this season (10 out of 23), less often than Minnesota's games have (11 out of 21).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pelicans are 3-5, while the Timberwolves are 3-2 as moneyline underdogs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pelicans Performance Insights
- On offense, the Pelicans are averaging 113.5 points per game (15th-ranked in league). They are allowing 114.2 points per contest on defense (19th-ranked).
- New Orleans is 16th in the NBA with 44 rebounds per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 21st with 44.8 rebounds allowed per game.
- So far this year, the Pelicans rank 13th in the league in assists, putting up 26 per game.
- With 13.2 turnovers per game, New Orleans ranks 14th in the NBA. It forces 14.1 turnovers per contest, which ranks ninth in the league.
- The Pelicans have struggled to drain threes, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 10.8 threes made per game. They rank 20th with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.