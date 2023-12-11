The Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) will look to extend a six-game win streak when they hit the road to play the New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) on December 11, 2023 at Smoothie King Center.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

New Orleans has an 11-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at sixth.

The 113.5 points per game the Pelicans put up are 8.3 more points than the Timberwolves give up (105.2).

New Orleans has an 11-5 record when scoring more than 105.2 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Pelicans are averaging 8.2 more points per game (117.4) than they are on the road (109.2).

In 2023-24, New Orleans is surrendering 113.2 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 115.4.

In home games, the Pelicans are making 1.0 more threes per game (11.3) than on the road (10.3). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to when playing on the road (34.7%).

Pelicans Injuries