Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Chilton County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chilton County High School at Wetumpka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Wetumpka, AL

Wetumpka, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at Jemison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Jemison, AL

Jemison, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dallas County High School at Maplesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Maplesville, AL

Maplesville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Isabella High School at Verbena High School