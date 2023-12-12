Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chilton County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Chilton County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chilton County High School at Wetumpka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Wetumpka, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby County High School at Jemison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Jemison, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dallas County High School at Maplesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Isabella High School at Verbena High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Verbena, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
