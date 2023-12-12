Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Conecuh County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST
We have high school basketball action in Conecuh County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Conecuh County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central-Hayneville High School at Hillcrest-Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Evergreen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
