If you live in Covington County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Andalusia High School at Straughn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Home School at Opp High School