Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Covington County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Andalusia High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Home School at Opp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Opp, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.