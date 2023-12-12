In Cullman County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.

Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hayden High School at Hanceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Hanceville, AL

Hanceville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairview High School at Vinemont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Vinemont, AL

Vinemont, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Falkville High School at Holly Pond High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12

7:45 PM CT on December 12 Location: Holly Pond, AL

Holly Pond, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12

8:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Point High School at Brewer High School