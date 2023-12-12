In Etowah County, Alabama, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ohatchee High School at Hokes Bluff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Hokes Bluff, AL

Hokes Bluff, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

West End High School at Crossville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Crossville, AL

Crossville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Glencoe High School at Alexandria High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Alexandria, AL

Alexandria, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sardis High School at Southside-Gadsden High School