Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Etowah County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST
In Etowah County, Alabama, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ohatchee High School at Hokes Bluff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Hokes Bluff, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West End High School at Crossville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Crossville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glencoe High School at Alexandria High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Alexandria, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sardis High School at Southside-Gadsden High School
- Game Time: 8:02 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Southside, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
