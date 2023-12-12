Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST
We have high school basketball action in Franklin County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Franklin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Red Bay High School at Covenant Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florence High School at Russellville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Russellville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phillips High School at Belgreen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vina High School at Hackleburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Hackleburg, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheffield High School at Tharptown High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
