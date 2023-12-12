Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Geneva County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Geneva County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Samson High School at Bethlehem High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Bonifay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rehobeth High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Geneva, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
