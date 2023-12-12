Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hale County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST
If you reside in Hale County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Hale County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Moundville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greensboro High School at R.C. Hatch High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Uniontown, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.