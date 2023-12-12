Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
If you reside in Houston County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rehobeth High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Geneva, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dothan High School at Carver-Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dothan High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.