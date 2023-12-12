Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Jackson County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison County High School at North Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Stevenson, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vancleave High School at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brindlee Mountain High School at Woodville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Woodville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ider High School at North Sand Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Higdon, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Section High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
