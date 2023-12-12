Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Lauderdale County, Alabama. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Florence High School at Russellville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Russell Christian Academy at Tuscaloosa Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Cottondale, AL

Cottondale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Florence at Rogers High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 12

7:20 PM CT on December 12 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Hatton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Town Creek, AL

Town Creek, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson High School at Deshler High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Clements High School at Lauderdale County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Rogersville, AL

Rogersville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mars Hill Bible School at Brooks High School