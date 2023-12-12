Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Lauderdale County, Alabama. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Florence High School at Russellville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Russellville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Russell Christian Academy at Tuscaloosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Florence at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Hatton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clements High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mars Hill Bible School at Brooks High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Killen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
