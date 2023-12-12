Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Limestone County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Limestone County, Alabama. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Limestone County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Athens Bible School at Oakwood Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clements High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
