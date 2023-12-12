Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Marshall County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mt Pleasant Christian School at Marshall Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Albertville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brindlee Mountain High School at Woodville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Woodville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asbury High School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guntersville High School at Boaz High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Boaz, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Grant, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.