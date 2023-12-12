Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST
There is high school basketball competition in Montgomery County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity Presbyterian School at Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmore County High School at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Autaugaville High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dothan High School at Carver-Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Section High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
