Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Morgan County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Limestone High School at East Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Trinity, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Colbert County High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Leighton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pell City High School at Hartselle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falkville High School at Holly Pond High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Holly Pond, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Good Hope High School at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Point High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Somerville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
