Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Limestone High School at East Lawrence High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12

7:15 PM CT on December 12 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Colbert County High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12

7:15 PM CT on December 12 Location: Leighton, AL

Leighton, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Columbia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pell City High School at Hartselle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Hartselle, AL

Hartselle, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Falkville High School at Holly Pond High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12

7:45 PM CT on December 12 Location: Holly Pond, AL

Holly Pond, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12

8:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Point High School at Brewer High School