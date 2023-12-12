Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pickens County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Pickens County, Alabama. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Pickens County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carbon Hill High School at Gordo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Gordo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumter Central High School at Pickens County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Reform, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
