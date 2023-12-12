There is high school basketball competition in Shelby County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Indian Springs School at Jefferson Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

6:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Irondale, AL

Irondale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chelsea High School at Northridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Calera High School at Montevallo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Montevallo, AL

Montevallo, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at Jemison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Jemison, AL

Jemison, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winterboro High School at Vincent Middle-High School