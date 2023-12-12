Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Shelby County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Indian Springs School at Jefferson Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Irondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chelsea High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calera High School at Montevallo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Montevallo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby County High School at Jemison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Jemison, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winterboro High School at Vincent Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Vincent, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
