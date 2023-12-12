Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST
High school basketball competition in Sumter County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Sumter County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sumter Central High School at Pickens County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Reform, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
