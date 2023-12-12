SWAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 12
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's college basketball slate includes two games with SWAC teams on the court. Among those games is the Texas Southern Tigers taking on the Houston Cougars.
SWAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Texas Southern Tigers at Houston Cougars
|12:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Ole Miss Rebels
|7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 12
|SEC Network +
